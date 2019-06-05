Home Cities Chennai

‘Shiro sits on my shoe, waiting for me to come home’

Before taking her in, my main worry was how to take care of Shiro in the midst of a busy schedule.

By Dr Sitaraman Sundaresan
CHENNAI: Playing with my 51-day-old Siberian Huskey for about 20-30 minutes twice a day is one lovely routine that we share. I adopted Shiro from a friend and since then, having her has been a huge stress-buster. That cute smile and the way she indicates what she wants is something that we are hugely fond of.

You need to take care of your pets like your own kids. They teach you how to have a lot of patience and adapt to everything around you. Shiro is adapting well with other pets around and has started recognising my friends.

Before taking her in, my main worry was how to take care of Shiro in the midst of a busy schedule. Thankfully, everything fell into place as we tend to adapt to change as and when required.

Though she took a while to adapt to the change in the environment in the initial days, my huskey has started teething, so the main challenge now is to keep her off sofas and car seats. But every moment with Shiro is a happy moment.

The author is a consultant sports physio and MPT, ortho and sports

Sweet moment with Shiro

Every moment with Shiro has been a happy moment till date. When she sleeps, she comes on my lap even while I am driving. When we are going out, she will hold my leg, begging me to stay, or sit on my shoe, waiting for me to come back to her.

