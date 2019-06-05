The maestro and his music marvels

By Express News Service

The sound of instruments and energy from the audience filled the air at the Isai Celebrates Isai concert. On his 76th birthday, music composer Ilaiyaraaja made the orchestra, singers and audience sway to his rich tunes and soulful lyrics. Fans tell City Express about their relationship with his music.

CHENNAI: The sight of Ilaiyaraaja clad in his iconic white dhoti and shirt, paired with an aqua blue shawl, was enough to send the crowd into a frenzy. Loud cheers, whistles and clapping echoed as he walked towards the magnificent stage set up at EVP Film City. The concert Isai Celebrates Isai, put together in association with Mercuri and Sri Aishwarya Janani Creations, print partner The New Indian Express, was a grand gesture to celebrate the maestro's 76th birthday. The dais was packed with the acapella crew, orchestra and reputed singers.

1. Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja performing on stage with SP Balasubrahmanyam and his

personal orchestra at the Isai Celebrates Isai concert at EVP Film Studios. 2. Lighting

of the lamp at the inauguration ceremony. 3. Ilaiyaraaja sharing a light moment with

his daughter Bhavatharani Raja. 4. Health minister C Vijaya Baskar enjoying the music.

5. Members of the audience listening to the performers on stage. 6. Singer Bombay

Jayashri performing at the concert. 7. Singer Shweta Mohan and actor Rajkamal at the

event, with Durga Stalin sitting behind them. 8. SP Balasubrahmanyam gifts Ilaiyaraaja

a framed picture of Ramana Maharsi. 9. The music composer greeting actor Kamal

Hassan.  R Satish Babu and AS Ganesh

The event kickstarted with a countdown followed by fireworks. People did not mind the sweltering heat, chock-a-block traffic, or crowd. One of his fans, Ranganayaki Valli from Kancheepuram, reached the venue by 3.30 pm. “I was one among the many girls who waited desperately outside the studio after college hours to catch a glimpse of him. His music follows you wherever you go — marriage halls, public events, picnics and college culturals,” said the 70-year-old. Meaningful and sometimes poignant lyrics accompanied by mellifluous tunes composed by the maestro defined love in all forms for an entire generation in the 80s, 90s and even the new millennium. We spoke to a fan meticulously jotting down the numbers performed on stage.

“His music adds so much to the visuals in films. Imagine an important scene without audio effects and you will notice the difference. No machine can replace his fingers playing the harmonium. He’s a genius,” said Venkat Kumar, an aspiring music director. The venue had a wall of fame featuring photos of Ilaiyaraaja with celebrities and singers. The tall statue of the maestro holding an instrument was hard to miss. Concert-goers were not the only fans at the event. Satish, a technician working at the event, said, “The minute they said Raja sir was going to perform I decided to volunteer to set up the stage for the concert. Even while working we enjoyed listening to the rehearsals.” Legendary musicians and actors shared memorable moments with their mentor. The maestro recollected memories from the golden period of his life. It was an evening to remember.