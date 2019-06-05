Trailer truck mows down sanitary worker, injures 2

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sanitary worker who was cleaning the road died and his wife and brother-in-law were critically injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a trailer truck hit them on GST Road at Chromepet.

The workers had been engaged by a contractor of Tambaram Municipality. The accident occurred around 5 am.The doctors declared R Murugan (36) dead soon after he was brought to hospital.



His wife Kalaivani slipped into coma and her brother Kathiresan lost one of his legs, relatives said. Murugan hailed from a poor background and has two daughters, aged 10 and 12.

“Nine of us were cleaning the road. Murugan, Kalaivani and Kathiresan were working together at a spot when the tragedy occurred. All we heard was a thud”, said Anbu, a sanitary worker who was at the spot.

According to Murugan’s relatives, he and Kalaivani were working hard to pull the family out of poverty. Murugan was the eldest in his family and his parents died when he was very young.

“Since he was the eldest among three brothers, he took care of us. For very long, he struggled by doing odd jobs. Only about a year ago, he got a job as a contract worker in the municipality and later enrolled his wife also as a worker,” Kamal, one of his brothers, told Express.

As the salary was not sufficient for the family, Murugan was also taking up other jobs.“He worked for the municipality at night. During day, he would take up other jobs like loadman or worker in tea shops,” Murugan’s friend Raja said.

“One of his daughters is to celebrate her birthday next week and he was planning to have a function as she attained puberty recently. Municipality and the contract company are reluctant to offer any compensation, without which it will be difficult for the family to survive,” said Raja. The family was from Anakaputhur.

The truck driver, Shankar, who was said to have dozed off when driving was nabbed by the public and handed over to police.