Home Cities Chennai

Trailer truck mows down sanitary worker, injures 2

Driver reportedly dozed off, deceased man’s wife slips into coma

Published: 05th June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives of Murugan, who died after a trailer truck hit him, gather at the Chrompet General Hospital to collect his body, in city on Tuesday | Ashwin prasath

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sanitary worker who was cleaning the road died and his wife and brother-in-law were critically injured in the early hours of Tuesday when a trailer truck hit them on GST Road at Chromepet.
The workers had been engaged by a contractor of Tambaram Municipality. The accident occurred around 5 am.The doctors declared R Murugan (36) dead soon after he was brought to hospital.

His wife Kalaivani slipped into coma and her brother Kathiresan lost one of his legs, relatives said. Murugan hailed from a poor background and has two daughters, aged 10 and 12.

“Nine of us were cleaning the road. Murugan, Kalaivani and Kathiresan were working together at a spot when the tragedy occurred. All we heard was a thud”, said Anbu, a sanitary worker who was at the spot.  
According to Murugan’s relatives, he and Kalaivani were working hard to pull the family out of poverty. Murugan was the eldest in his family and his parents died when he was very young.

“Since he was the eldest among three brothers, he took care of us. For very long, he struggled by doing odd jobs. Only about a year ago, he got a job as a contract worker in the municipality and later enrolled his wife also as a worker,” Kamal, one of his brothers, told Express.

As the salary was not sufficient for the family, Murugan was also taking up other jobs.“He worked for the municipality at night. During day, he would take up other jobs like loadman or worker in tea shops,” Murugan’s friend Raja said.

“One of his daughters is to celebrate her birthday next week and he was planning to have a function as she attained puberty recently. Municipality and the contract company are reluctant to offer any compensation, without which it will be difficult for the family to survive,” said Raja. The family was from Anakaputhur.
The truck driver, Shankar, who was said to have dozed off when driving was nabbed by the public and handed over to police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
road accident chennai death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp