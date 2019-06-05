Home Cities Chennai

World Environment Day: 500 kg trash removed from under water by Coast Guard in Kovalam beach

This is the first time such efforts were made in Indian waters to remove sunken debris, nets and other items, an official statement said.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out underwater clean up off the Kovalam beach to mark the World Environment Day and removed 500 kg of trash.

The Coast Guard, along with M/s Dive India, conducted the clean-up. Underwater debris clean-up is a regular phenomenon in popular public beaches around the world.

