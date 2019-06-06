Breaking down brain strokes

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several researches and studies say that there has been more than 100 per cent increase in incidence of stroke in India from 1978 to 2018. Strokes are brain attacks that occur when the blood supply to the brain is blocked. Unlike other medical emergencies where simple first aid can be provided at home, quick intervention by a trained medico is the only way to increase the person’s chance of survival and reduce the risk of long-term disability when one has a stroke. Doctors in Chennai say the awareness on stroke in the city is very low. Director of neurology and neurosurgery at Dr Mehta’s Hospitals, Dr K Bhanu, shares a few quick pointers on the medical condition.