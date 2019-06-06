Chennai: 500-kg trash removed in underwater clean-up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast personnel on Wednesday removed 500 kg of trash during an underwater clean-up drive off the Kovalam beach on Wednesday.

The two-hour operation in association with Dive India was held to raise awareness as 80 per cent of marine trash comes from land-based sources.

Underwater debris clean-up is a regular activity on popular public beaches around the world. This was the first time efforts were made in India to remove sunken debris, nets and other items, on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

All Coast Guard units under the eastern region conducted awareness campaigns and extensive plantation on the occasion.