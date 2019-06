By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai zone of the Bank of Baroda observed the World Environment Day on Wednesday morning, by planting about 100 saplings of Tulsi and Crotons in the Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore. About 30 employees participated in the event.

“The theme this year is air pollution and we want to take forward the importance of a clean and green country. We also want to bring awareness to the public to use no plastic and save water,’’ said Kalyan V, Zonal Manager of the bank.