Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Elderly man and partner die of burns

A 75-year-old man and his partner died of burns when he set her afire and he himself came under the flames in Kodambakkam on Tuesday night. It is believed that both were drunk at the time.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Police said Vadivelu, a retired India Post office assistant and Amudha (68) were staying in a rented house at Sherkhan Garden in Kodambakkam. Separated from their families long ago, both had been together for the last 20 years, said one of his relatives.

Vadivelu and Amudha, used to fight often, claimed a neighbour. Another said the duo were depressed that Vadivelu’s children were not forgiving him and taking care of him. While Vadivelu’s son is in Malaysia, his daughter is settled in Tondiarpet.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo were drunk. We suspect that Vadivelu tried to douse Amudha with kerosene and set her on fire and he himself caught fire during the attempt. On hearing their cries, neighbours rescued and rushed them to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital,” said a police officer. However, both succumbed on Wednesday as they had suffered over 75 per cent burns. Kodambakkam police registered a case.

TAGS
chennai crime death Fire

