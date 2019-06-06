Chennai: Roads in Thirumagal Nagar Second Street spell danger

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the latest incident at Thirumagal Nagar Second Street in Chitlapakkam, a portion of the stormwater drain broke, forming a huge trench, after a water tanker lorry driver rode over the drain on the left side of the street while going towards Kalyanasundaram Street on Tuesday evening. The residents said the driver did it in a move to avoid another huge trench on the right side of the road that was formed after the local panchayat officials abruptly abandoned the cut-cover-drain project at the entrance of the street in 2018, citing a shortage of funds.

It is now a huge matter of concern because a school is situated just 50 metres away from Thirumagal Nagar Second Street and hundreds of children use the path every day. “Already many accidents have occurred in the past due to the cut-cover-drain. As the schools have reopened, these open trenches can prove fatal if not attended to,” said a worried Dayanand Krishnan, a long-time resident of Thirumagal Nagar Second Street.

The road which was initially 24 metres wide shrunk to 18 metres after stormwater drains were constructed on either side. However, the road further shrunk to 10 metres after the cut-cover-drain project in 2018.

The Chitlapakkam town panchayat officials undertook the construction of a cut-cover drain from Vydyalingam Street to Sembakkam lake connecting Thirumagal Nagar, Chitlapakkam Main Road and GD Naidu Street in 2018. But, the residents had opposed the construction as the Chitlapakkam panchayat had already floated tenders to construct stormwater drains by the cut-and-cover method in seven localities at a cost of `5 crore and the Public Works Department floated tenders at the cost of `12.5 crore to construct drains in the surrounding streets, including Babu Street, which is only 200 metres away from Thirumagal Nagar. The project was undertaken by both authorities to connect an artificial pond in Sethunarayanan Street to Sembakkam lake.

Dayanand said, “We had suggested that the Panchayat officials wait to check how the drains work and their necessity before constructing another one 200 metres away at Thirumagal Nagar. However, they already floated tenders worth `24.5 lakh only for the private properties, located right before Thirumagal Nagar, and abandoned the work later, citing a shortage of funds. The mouth of the drain was left open at the beginning of Thirumagal Nagar. We have been witnessing continuous accidents ever since.”

“Previously, only vehicles were getting stuck in the trench. Now that both the sides of the road are broken, pedestrians, especially children, are at risk of falling into it. The authorities have not been acting on any of our complaints for the past one year. They must at least wake up now,” said Radha Murali, another resident.

When contacted, the local panchayat official said he will rectify the issue at the earliest.