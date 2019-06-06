Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Roads in Thirumagal Nagar Second Street spell danger

When contacted, the local panchayat official said he will rectify the issue at the earliest.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the latest incident at Thirumagal Nagar Second Street in Chitlapakkam, a portion of the stormwater drain broke, forming a huge trench, after a water tanker lorry driver rode over the drain on the left side of the street while going towards Kalyanasundaram Street on Tuesday evening. The residents said the driver did it in a move to avoid another huge trench on the right side of the road that was formed after the local panchayat officials abruptly abandoned the cut-cover-drain project at the entrance of the street in 2018, citing a shortage of funds.

It is now a huge matter of concern because a school is situated just 50 metres away from Thirumagal Nagar Second Street and hundreds of children use the path every day. “Already many accidents have occurred in the past due to the cut-cover-drain. As the schools have reopened, these open trenches can prove fatal if not attended to,” said a worried Dayanand Krishnan, a long-time resident of Thirumagal Nagar Second Street.

The road which was initially 24 metres wide shrunk to 18 metres after stormwater drains were constructed on either side. However, the road further shrunk to 10 metres after the cut-cover-drain project in 2018.
The Chitlapakkam town panchayat officials undertook the construction of a cut-cover drain from Vydyalingam Street to Sembakkam lake connecting Thirumagal Nagar, Chitlapakkam Main Road and GD Naidu Street in 2018. But, the residents had opposed the construction as the Chitlapakkam panchayat had already floated tenders to construct stormwater drains by the cut-and-cover method in seven localities at a cost of `5 crore and the Public Works Department floated tenders at the cost of `12.5 crore to construct drains in the surrounding streets, including Babu Street, which is only 200 metres away from Thirumagal Nagar. The project was undertaken by both authorities to connect an artificial pond in Sethunarayanan Street to Sembakkam lake.

Dayanand said, “We had suggested that the Panchayat officials wait to check how the drains work and their necessity before constructing another one 200 metres away at Thirumagal Nagar. However, they already floated tenders worth `24.5 lakh only for the private properties, located right before Thirumagal Nagar, and abandoned the work later, citing a shortage of funds. The mouth of the drain was left open at the beginning of Thirumagal Nagar. We have been witnessing continuous accidents ever since.”
“Previously, only vehicles were getting stuck in the trench. Now that both the sides of the road are broken, pedestrians, especially children, are at risk of falling into it. The authorities have not been acting on any of our complaints for the past one year. They must at least wake up now,” said Radha Murali, another resident.

When contacted, the local panchayat official said he will rectify the issue at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai road safety road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp