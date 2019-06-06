Home Cities Chennai

For the ‘choco-holic’ in you

Friends and family would come bearing these little bars of happiness after their idyllic hill-station vacations. It was a speciality. 

But with time, many city-based entrepreneurs have started their own small-scale home-made chocolate brands. Shabiba Meeran is one among them. Along with her husband Javeed Meeran, Shabiba started The Chocolate House in September 2018. Currently, the duo has launched their pet project — Nutchos. 

Javeed has been involved in the marketing of imported chocolates for the past decade. After seeing a plethora of chocolates in the market, he persuaded his wife to join homemade chocolate making classes for a week.

“We tried and tested flavours for about four months and came up with a menu. Basic flavours like butterscotch, fruits and nut, coffee and blackcurrant were available. All are prepared by my wife at our unit in Tambaram based on demand,” he shares. 

In March, they started taking part in pop-ups and exhibitions. They devised a menu that included fruit chocolate balls and stone chocolates. “The dried fruits coated with chocolate layer is a hot-seller. Crispy munch, raisins, blackcurrant, and fruits and nut are a few options under the category. The stone chocolates are famous in Malaysia. We’re the first to bring them to the city in the form of homemade chocolates. It’s tiny, crunchy in texture and resembles a stone. Among our other highlights is our chocolate lollipops. Chocolates when tempered produce a crisp, satisfying snap when you bite into it and do not melt easily. We’re trying to bring chocolates in all forms from bars to candies,” he says. 

The duo prepare 400-500 kg of chocolate a month. Although their focus is on retail, they also cater to corporate and private orders. Assorted gift boxes have become a handy gift option for birthdays and anniversaries. The quantity can be customised based on requirements. The shelf life of these chocolates is six to seven months.

They deliver within Chennai. The scrumptious treats are also available in supermarkets. The chocolates are priced from Rs 95 (for 120 gram chocolate).

For details, visit their Instagram page: 
The Chocolate House — Nutchos

