GCC yet to open the doors of new facilities at Marina Beach

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had earlier promised that the public toilets, first-aid booths and drinking water kiosks which it had constructed along the Marina Beach, months back, would be thrown open to the public after elections. However, two weeks after the results have been announced, the facilities still remain closed.

The amenities were constructed under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme for tourist destinations at a cost of Rs 2 crore. When CE contacted Corporation officials for an update, one of them said it will be inaugurated in two weeks and another said it will take at least a month or two.



“Providing drinking water facility is certainly a welcome move, but they must do it in summer when it is most required. Access to drinking water and washrooms are basic needs and they must be provided as soon as possible. Why the delay when they have been constructed already?” asked P Usha, a resident of Mylapore.

Apart from the new public toilets opposite to Vivekananda House and Gandhi statue, Marina Beach has six public toilets on the service road and Anna Square. However, the public complain that they are seldom clean.

“Firstly, the public should be able to use the toilets at free of cost. But, slum dwellers man the washrooms and demand anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 10 for using the washroom. Moreover, the washrooms are very dirty and frequented by miscreants at night,” said 25-year-old Joshina Rueben.

GCC officials said the new washrooms have bathing facilities including showers with uninterrupted power supply. There are separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities. The first-aid kiosks are set up near labour statue and Bharathidasan statue on Kamarajar Salai and another near Gandhi statue.

Apart from this, under the same scheme, the civic body has provided solid waste bins, fixed LED lights in lawns, put up information signages near the statues in the beach, constructed a kerb wall to arrest spilling over of sand into the service road and an umbrella lane among other facilities.

There is a proposal to provide similar facilities at Elliot’s beach.