TN govt to review projects worth over Rs 100 crore

Govt considering more frequent reviews with several vital projects getting delayed

Published: 06th June 2019 06:22 AM

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will review major infrastructure projects costing more than Rs 100 crore for the period ending March 31, 2019. It is learnt that the government has asked all departments to send in the list of projects costing above Rs 100 crore under implementation.

Sources said a high-level committee would monitor not only the projects of the State and Central governments but also public and private sector projects costing more than Rs 100 crore. Usually, a high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary reviews around 100 projects once in six months. But since the review has been ineffective, the government is considering frequent reviews by the Chief Secretary and departmental reviews by the secretaries.

The projects will be reviewed on the pattern of Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), a unique integrating and interactive platform launched by the Union government during its previous tenure. The platform is aimed at addressing common man’s grievances and simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Union government as well as projects flagged by the State governments.

Interestingly, many of the State’s key infrastructure projects have been delayed despite being reviewed. These include the much delayed MRTS Phase II project and the Outer Ring Road project. After a series of deadlines have been jumped for completing the phase-II extension of the Mass Rapid Transit Project (MRTS), the land acquisition issue is yet to be settled by the court.

Similarly, the move to complete the two-decade-old Outer Ring Road project suffered a setback as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, which failed to pay enhanced compensation to 17 landowners as ordered by the Madras High Court, is planning to move the Supreme Court against the order. Even the revised corridor project from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal is yet to see the light of the day.

