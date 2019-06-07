Cardiac workshop to stress on significance of ‘heart teams’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-day workshop titled ‘Sentient Summit,’ and which is being organised by the Apollo Hospitals for cardiac surgeons and cardiologists will be inaugurated on Friday. Over 400 doctors are expected to participate in the workshop that will discuss new treatment modalities, said Dr Sai Satish, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

“International faculty like Dr Susheel Kodali, Director, Structural Heart and Valve Centre at Columbia University Medical Centre, USA, Dr Ganesh Manoharan from the Queens University of Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dr Peter Andreka and Dr Geza Fontos from the Gottsegen Institute of Cardiology, Budapest, Hungary will share their experience and knowledge with leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons from the country,” he added.

“When a patient walks in with a heart problem, it is always better to discuss the condition with cardiac surgeons and/or cardiologists so they can chalk out a treatment plan. This will help change patient’s referral patterns, create good rapport among cardiologists and also patients will be satisfied. This is called a heart team,” said Sai Satish. Traditionally, valve diseases are treated surgically. But, a current breakthrough has made valve treatment possible through transcatheter modalities, he concluded.