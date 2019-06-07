Home Cities Chennai

Cardiac workshop to stress on significance of ‘heart teams’

A three-day workshop titled ‘Sentient Summit,’ and which is being organised by the Apollo Hospitals for cardiac surgeons and cardiologists will be inaugurated on Friday.

Published: 07th June 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A three-day workshop titled ‘Sentient Summit,’ and which is being organised by the Apollo Hospitals for cardiac surgeons and cardiologists will be inaugurated on Friday. Over 400 doctors are expected to participate in the workshop that will discuss new treatment modalities, said Dr Sai Satish, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

“International faculty like Dr Susheel Kodali, Director, Structural Heart and Valve Centre at Columbia University Medical Centre, USA, Dr Ganesh Manoharan from the Queens University of Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dr Peter Andreka and Dr Geza Fontos from the Gottsegen Institute of Cardiology, Budapest, Hungary will share their experience and knowledge with leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons from the country,” he added.

“When a patient walks in with a heart problem, it is always better to discuss the condition with cardiac surgeons and/or cardiologists so they can chalk out a treatment plan. This will help change patient’s referral patterns, create good rapport among cardiologists and also patients will be satisfied. This is called a heart team,” said Sai Satish. Traditionally, valve diseases are treated surgically. But, a current breakthrough has made valve treatment possible through transcatheter modalities, he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp