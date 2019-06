By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old history-sheeter, who stole a two-wheeler, was arrested during a vehicle check near Thirumangalam on Wednesday night. The accused was identified as Manikandan of Semmanchery and the stolen bike seized.

The bike belongs to Ajith (22) of Tiruvallur district, who had parked it on Park Road on May 31 and went to a shop. When he came back, he found the bike missing and lodged a complaint with Thirumangalam police.