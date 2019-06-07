Home Cities Chennai

DMK slams Palaniswami government as Chennai braces for major water crisis

Chennai is bracing for a major water crisis after Porur lake, one of the main water reservoirs has reached its lowest level.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Porur lake. (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: DMK leader Annadurai Saravanan slammed the AIADMK government in the state for its inability to solve the impending water crisis in the city and the state.

"We are distraught by the water crisis. The government was unable to find a solution to this. We knew well in advance of the impending water crisis. So, the government should have thought of a solution," Saravanan told ANI.

He said, "At least in Chennai, it is better but in South Tamil Nadu, the situation is worse."Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy said, "The water scarcity situation in the state is due to lack of rain. We have instructed all the district collectors to make arrangements for the people and supply water to its minimum."

READ| Chennai Metro Water: Lost in transit

"We have also taken various measures which will help bring water from various sources for distribution," he added.

The TN chief minister also had a word of advice for the DMK. "I also expect DMK MPs to insist upon Karnataka coalition government to give away Kaveri water due for the state."

Chennai is bracing for a major water crisis after Porur lake, one of the main water reservoirs has reached its lowest level. The cracked bed of the lake is visible now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai water crisis Annadurai Saravanan Porur lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp