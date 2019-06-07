Home Cities Chennai

Flouting of traffic rules by vehicles flaunting stickers, party flags on rise

Cops claim they turn a blind eye to violations fearing harassment, misuse of power against them

Published: 07th June 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Incidents of vehicles with stickers such as press, advocates and political party flags flouting traffic rules are on the rise. The police in most cases remain silent, fearing that they might be cornered if they took action. Recalling an incident, personnel attached to the city traffic police said, “Once I was about to tow a car with an advocate sticker, which was parked right near the ‘no parking’ board. On seeing it, the owner shouted ‘Didn’t you see the sticker’ And when I tried to explain that the car was parked in the no parking zone, he called on his advocate friends.”

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

A senior police officer said, “We do not book them separately for misuse of stickers, but they fall under the category of defective number plates for which they are fined.” 

According to city traffic police statistics till April 10, 241 cases for defective number plates have been booked and Rs 10,24,300 has been collected as fine. In 2018, 28,682 cases were booked and Rs 29,30,800 fine was collected. And in the year of 2017, 44,300 cases were booked and Rs 46, 01,860 was collected as fine.

 A  Sub-Inspector at the Velachery traffic signal said, “We rarely stop cars or bikes with those stickers. First of all, they do not admit their fault and instead start harassing us or misusing their power.

”The senior police officer also said, “We have given instructions that in the eyes of law, everyone is equal and just by having the stickers, traffic violators cannot be exempted  from paying fine.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai road safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp