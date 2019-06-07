‘No disability should stop you from chasing your dreams’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : KK Karvanna Prabu, who secured fifth rank under the male physically-challenged category in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate examination, strongly believes that disability should not stop anyone from aiming high in life. Prabu, who scored 15,623 All India Rank with 572 marks, said since birth he has had problems walking, but he never made it an excuse. “I see myself on par with a normal student. I always wanted to become a doctor just like my parents. I am happy that I have taken the first step towards achieving my goal.”

K K Karvanna Prabu

“I genuinely believe that one should not consider disability as a curse and should make it their strength. With confidence and hard work, we can achieve what we aspire to,” he said. A native of Karur, he studied in Namakkal. “This was my first attempt and to be honest I expected to do a little better, but I am not too disappointed with my score, Prabhu said.”

He wants to pursue education either in JIPMER or Madras Medical College.Prabu said he never went to a private coaching centre as his school provided him classes. After school, he spent three to four hours on self-study.

“As I have to spend at least an hour-and-a-half to two hours everyday on my physiotherapy sessions, I could not do self-study for more than three to four hours a day,” he said, adding one does not have to spend 10 to 12 hours for it. “Instead of spending hours on memorising answers, students should focus on understanding concepts and practice it,” he said. Prabu wants to become a psychiatrist.His father K Kannan, a surgeon, said, “Since childhood he is a bright student. I am very happy for him.”