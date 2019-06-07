Not a single pillion rider in Tamil Nadu wears helmet: HC

Home Cities Chennai

The Madras High Court on Thursday observed that not a single pillion rider in the State wears helmet.

Police enforcing the compulsory helmet rule near Kamarajar Salai after the Madras High Court wondered whether the rule existed in the state, on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday observed that not a single pillion rider in the State wears a helmet. It also wondered why the compulsory helmet rule for both the rider and pillion cannot be strictly implemented in the State. Cities like Delhi and Bengaluru are adhering to the rules, the court said.

A bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation petition from KK Rajendran, an activist from Korattur, that more than 70 per cent of accidents occurred as riders violated traffic rules.

Additional advocate-general PH Aravindh Pandian said as per Motor Vehicles Act, only `100 can be charged as penalty for violation of helmet rule. On impounding vehicles, the first bench of the court had already passed appropriate directions to impound vehicles for violation of helmet rule. Such impounded vehicles are returned only on production of new helmet with bill, he said.

He submitted that at least two lakh vehicles had been booked for violations and licences had been revoked using temporary powers. Action has been initiated even against erring police personnel who failed to adhere to helmet rules,  he said. Recording the submission, the bench directed the authorities to strictly enforce the first bench order to impound violating vehicles. It posted the plea for June 12 for further hearing.

