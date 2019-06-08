Home Cities Chennai

18-yr-old jumps to death at CMBT Metro station

An 18-year-old boy committed suicide by allegedly jumping off a 60-foot sidewall at a CMBT Metro Rail station on Friday afternoon.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

The land near the Metro station where the boy fell | Nigamanth P

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old boy committed suicide by allegedly jumping off a 60-foot sidewall at a CMBT Metro Rail station on Friday afternoon.“Shrivanth K Arun got off the train at 3. 30 pm and waited for about five minutes at platform no 1 and after the train moved and passengers left, he allegedly climbed atop the sidewall and jumped,” said an investigation officer. “He was in his school uniform and jumped with his bag into a vacant land,” the officer added. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was depressed.

The victim’s father Krishnan works as LIC divisional manager in Vellore. He resided in Teynampet along with his mother, a home-maker.A plus-two student in a private school at Chetpet, he used to travel by public transport. On Friday, he had taken a ticket from Pachaiyappa’s College station and the CCTV recorded him jumping off the sidewall. A senior CMRL officer said that at the time of the incident, no station controller was present. “Due to shortage of employees, between 12 pm and 4 pm in a majority of stations, no qualified station controller is present,” the officer added.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CMBT Metro station suicide death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp