A night of magical music

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Looking for a way to unwind this weekend? Head over to the Marina Mall on Old Mahabalipuram Road for an enjoyable time with soulful performances by playback singer Lavita Lobo and singer-songwriter Sienner on Saturday and Sunday from 6 pm onwards.

Lavita Lobo is a professional live and recording vocalist who specialises in commercial, pop and western classical music. She has also done playback singing for a Hollywood movie, Lake of Fire, released by AR Rahman and has sung the title track for the famous television serial Naagini — that airs on Gemini TV, Surya TV and Sun TV — in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

“It is going to be a show that people of all ages can enjoy as I will choose numbers that cater to all audiences,” she says. “I will be performing everything from new age pop numbers to retro songs. While I was born in the ‘90s, I like listening to ‘80s pop music. And because I love it so much, I make sure that everyone listening to it enjoys it as much. People who attend shows love listening to the latest songs as well, so I do perform songs of artistes like Sia and Ed Sheeran as well as classy jazz numbers by Norah Jones.”

This will be the first time that she will be performing at the Marina Mall. Lavita is excited as the mall is proving to be a great platform for artistes to gain exposure.

City-based singer-songwriter Sienner is the other artiste who will be performing. He writes and performs in Tamil and his songs are usually decorated with spoken words, storytelling and instrumental solos. He has been influenced by a wide variety of genres from Indian folk to gypsy jazz. He believes in trying to exploit the mood of the moment rather than going with a written format.

For details, call: 8113067136