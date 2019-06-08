Chennai: Cops get e-challan devices to curb violations on road

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a comprehensive step-up to bring traffic violators to book, Greater Chennai Traffic police is now equipped with 352 upgraded e-challan devices. The new devices are linked to all RTOs using Ministry of Road Transport and Highways database through a sophisticated software developed by National Informatics Centre, Delhi.

“The moment police personnel enters the vehicle registration and driving licence numbers in the device, it will show all details of the vehicle owner with photo. This will help police find out whether documents are genuine or otherwise,” said A Arun, ACP (Traffic).

“In case the penalty is not honoured, owners will have a problem to get fitness certificate or when they want to transfer ownership,” Arun added. The device also has the facility of directly recommending a driving licence for suspension with an RTO concerned. “Once the licence has been suspended continuously for more than six times, it will be cancelled and the vehicle will be confiscated,” said a police officer. “Even police personnel will not be spared since once he books the violator, the cash for the fine will be digitally generated and he cannot change the amount like before,” said R Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) South.