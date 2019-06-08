Isaignani to enthral Kovai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja will be hosting a live concert in Coimbatore, organised by Arun Medias and Maham Enterprises in association with SIEEA. Titled Rajathi Raja, the event will happen on June 9 at the Codissia Ground. It is expected that a handpicked list from Ilaiyaraaja’s vast discography will be performed.

The concert will see the legendary duo — Ilaiyaraaja and SP Balasubrahmanyam perform on stage once again after their reunion at the recent Isai Celebrates Isai concert in Chennai. Notably, the duo had a much-publicised fallout over royalty issues two years ago.

Along with Ilaiyaraaja and SPB, singers Mano, Usha Uthup, Haricharan, Madhu Balakrishnan, and Bavatharini will also be performing at the event, backed by an orchestra from Hungary. Latha Rajinikanth and her daughter Aishwarya will also be part of this event. The proceeds from the concert will go to Peace for Children, an NGO run by Latha.

Tickets for the event are priced from Rs 500 and are available on Book My Show and PayTM.