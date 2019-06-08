It’s official: Railway printing press to be shut down

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI: The British-era Royapuram Railway Printing Press and four others in Mumbai, Howrah, Secunderabad and Delhi, will be closed by March 31, 2020. Though the proposal to shut the press was mooted in 2017, it was put on hold following stiff opposition from a section of employees.



Royapuram press is believed to have begun printing cardboard tickets in 1891. The upgrading of ticketing system to computerised paper tickets in early 2000 and subsequent digitisation have reduced the significance of printing press.

The unreserved and reserved tickets, time-table, maps and other stationery materials, which are being printed at these presses would be outsourced to RBI and Indian Banks Association’s (IBA) authorised printers, said a recent Railway Board order. Traffic and commercial departments should take steps to digitise all ticketing systems and other money value documents in a time-bound manner, the order further said.

“On closure of the five presses, all usable printing and other machines should be sold in the market on second-hand basis,” the order said, adding that all employees of presses would be deployed in safety category works in the respective zonal railways.

Expectedly, the railway employees union has opposed the move, terming it as an indirect attempt to privatise railway activities.

R Elangovan, vice-president of DREU, said, “While more than 50 per cent of the passengers are not equipped to handle digital platforms, how can railway stop paper tickets? A few private companies will get business worth several crores. We will protest against this move.”

Story so far

The Royapuram printing press believed to have started its operation in 1891

The press has old machines printing tickets since 1926

Rectangle-size card tickets printed for nearly six decades

In early 2000, the Railways migrated to computerised ticketing system

Railways decided to shut the five presses and outsource the works until migration to complete digitization

Paperless ticketing system already launched for reserved and unreserved passengers

