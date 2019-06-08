Southern Railway organises exhibition on pollution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of World Environment Day celebrations, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway organised an exhibition highlighting ill effects of air pollution” at Central Station.

Various programs were held at major railway stations, coaching depots, EMU car sheds, diesel-electric loco shed, wagon depot and colonies. Additional Divisional Railway Manager, B Elangovan, administered a pledge to staff on protection of environment. An awareness rally on air pollution involving Central District Scouts and Guides & Railway staff, was held. Saplings too were planted. ‘On the streets of Chennai’ band played songs creating awareness on a clean environment. Various environment initiatives by railways to develop 19 stations in Chennai Division as Eco- Smart stations were displayed at major stations.

At Egmore, tree plantation was done by Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway and Station Director, Egmore. Saplings were also planted on Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Katpadi and Jolarpettai stations premises.