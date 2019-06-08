Home Cities Chennai

Southern Railway organises exhibition on pollution

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway organised an exhibition highlighting ill effects of air pollution” at Central Station.

Published: 08th June 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of World Environment Day celebrations, the Chennai Division of Southern Railway organised an exhibition highlighting ill effects of air pollution” at Central Station.

Various programs were held at major railway stations, coaching depots, EMU car sheds, diesel-electric loco shed, wagon depot and colonies. Additional Divisional Railway Manager, B Elangovan, administered a pledge to staff on protection of environment.  An awareness rally on air pollution involving Central District Scouts and Guides & Railway staff, was held. Saplings too were planted. ‘On the streets of Chennai’ band played songs creating awareness on a clean environment. Various environment initiatives by railways to develop 19 stations in Chennai Division as Eco- Smart stations were displayed at major stations.

At Egmore, tree plantation was done by Principal Chief Medical Director, Southern Railway and Station Director, Egmore. Saplings were also planted on Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Katpadi and Jolarpettai stations premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway World Environment Day Indian Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp