State-of-the-art commerce hub likely on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: Anna Salai in the city is likely to get a state-of-the-art iconic twin buildings as the State government is planning a commerce hub on 4.97 acres belonging to Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Nandanam.The buildings, which were initially considered to be a carbon copy of Petronas Towers, Malaysia, may not be similar, but sources believe it will be unique to Chennai.

While a detailed feasibility report has been prepared by the consultant CBRE, a source confirmed that the project is in final stages of discussion and is awaiting nod from the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the housing and urban development portfolio.CBRE officials said, “We have put forth conceptual design options and the State has to take a decision. The buildings are unique and not a carbon copy of any other building.” However, the sources refused to divulge too much.

Official sources said the twin buildings will bring synergy into other infrastructure proposed to be developed by government on the arterial road besides generating employment. It is learnt the project, which was envisaged under ‘Vision 2023’ of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will provide modern office space, connectivity and knowledge base to provide high-end support to corporate entities belonging to finance sector under one-roof and decongest residential areas.

Chennai is headquarters to 400 financial industry businesses, of which 200 are located in Mylapore, RA Puram, Nungambakkam and T Nagar. These areas are congested and has put pressure on authorities for additional infrastructure.

Sources indicated that the plan is to develop Chennai Finance City or Tamil Nadu Commerce Hub as an infrastructure project to accommodate public-private institutions, start-up parks and to further the objective of Chennai Metro’s transit-oriented development (TOD). The reason to select Anna Salai is that it has all major localities of the city feeding traffic into it.