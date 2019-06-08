Home Cities Chennai

State-of-the-art commerce hub likely on Anna Salai

Official sources said the twin buildings will bring synergy into other infrastructure proposed to be developed by government on the arterial road besides generating employment.

Published: 08th June 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna Salai in the city is likely to get a state-of-the-art iconic twin buildings as the State government is planning a commerce hub on 4.97 acres belonging to Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Nandanam.The buildings, which were initially considered to be a carbon copy of Petronas Towers, Malaysia, may not be similar, but sources believe it will be unique to Chennai.

While a detailed feasibility report has been prepared by the consultant CBRE, a source confirmed that the project is in final stages of discussion and is awaiting nod from the Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the housing and urban development portfolio.CBRE officials said, “We have put forth conceptual design options and the State has to take a decision. The buildings are unique and not a carbon copy of any other building.” However, the sources refused to divulge too much.

Official sources said the twin buildings will bring synergy into other infrastructure proposed to be developed by government on the arterial road besides generating employment. It is learnt the project, which was envisaged under ‘Vision 2023’ of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will provide modern office space, connectivity and knowledge base to provide high-end support to corporate entities belonging to finance sector under one-roof and decongest residential areas.

Chennai is headquarters to 400 financial industry businesses, of which 200 are located in Mylapore, RA Puram, Nungambakkam and T Nagar. These areas are congested and has put pressure on authorities for additional infrastructure.

Sources indicated that the plan is to develop Chennai Finance City or Tamil Nadu Commerce Hub as an infrastructure project to accommodate public-private institutions, start-up parks and to further the objective of Chennai Metro’s transit-oriented development (TOD). The reason to select Anna Salai is that it has all major localities of the city feeding traffic into it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anna Salai chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp