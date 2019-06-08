‘The cricket we remember’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MS Sekhar is the managing director of Three D Management Services. The septuagenarian never misses out on any of the national or international cricket matches. He also played a crucial role in the administrative wing of managing The Sanmar Group’s cricket team in the 80s. He is a cricket buff and avid reader of books on cricket and biographies of players. He talks to Vaishali Vijaykumar on his memories of watching cricket:

My fondest memories of cricket go back to the 1983 World Cup match between India and West Indies. I watched the match at a relative’s place where all the family members had gathered. Not everybody could afford to watch matches. Some listened to radio updates, some passed on the news through word of mouth, and a handful had the luxury of watching it from a television. The joy of observing the hits and misses on screen is priceless.

One of my favourite memories was with late comedian Nagesh. We were good friends and die-hard cricket fans. His commentary was more entertaining than the original one. He used to pull pranks with his sense of humour. All of us in the family love cricket. My son played for a while in his school and college.

I watched cricket all my life religiously. People in South India are well aware of the teams, names of the players, terminologies, and rules. This sport was worshipped. It also had several aspirants. Our team had poor performance and lost badly in 1975 and 1979. To be honest, I had no great expectations from our team in the 1983 World Cup. But we turned out to be the dark horse. It’s been 35 years since we beat the two-time winners West Indies to lift the coveted trophy. Reminiscing those moments gives me goosebumps till date.

Kapil Dev took over the captaincy in 1980. Then began a new scope for success. He was a prolific all-rounder and surprised us with his moves. The team started to perform better than in previous world cups. When they defeated England in semi finals of 1983, our spirits and expectations went one notch higher. They came up against West Indies in the finals with a determined bowling line-up. India was bowled out for 183 which was hardly a score for a 60 overs (back then) match. Mohinder Amarnath was fantastic.

Cricket fans did not care about winning. If we lose, we would still be the best team in the world and the runners up. If not, we bag the Cup by creating history. No matter how big a team or player is, if it’s not your day, then you lose. My brother’s eight-year-old son was praying to God for victory. We had a spiritual leader who had no clue about cricket. He was living with us during the time of World Cup. Believe it or not, he casually said we would win and we did.

That apart, what worked the best for us was playing smart. We choked the West Indies players, and they lost patience. It was an absolute exhilaration. We kept talking about the victory for days. We watched all the replays and never got bored. Mind you, the ladies of the house equally enjoyed watching and were well-informed of the game.

For the 2003 match between Australia and India, I was on a pilgrimage. A group us were listening to the scores on radio with intermittent signals. Ever since then our team has been keeping up the standards. The 2011 match was nothing to get excited about. We were sure that we could take the Cup easily against Sri Lanka. It was not big a deal. People would’ve been surprised and disappointed otherwise.

Coming to the present, India has equal chances for winning as anyone else. From the test match series, I feel that England’s pitch seems batsman-friendly.

We will definitely be putting a chase provided we peak in the end. By this I mean if we win more matches consistently towards the end instead of being over ambitious in the beginning itself, chances of winning is high.

Nowadays everybody knows at least the basics of cricket. With HD and advancement in technology, it’s more like watching the match from the field. The feel is actually better.

Everybody has a television. With more nuclear families, all you need is a close knit of friends and a bowl of popcorn. The atmosphere has evolved with the big screen. Even watching cricket has become an expensive affair. Every club and restobar has a projector and tempting offers. The now give minute by minute analysis. You are loaded with information. Consumption of cricket, I’d say, is changing but the love remains the same.