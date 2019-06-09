Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Two youth killed as lorry knocks down two-wheeler

Two among three persons travelling on a motorcycle died when they were knocked down by a lorry near Koyambedu in the wee hours of Saturday.

Published: 09th June 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Death

By Express News Service

The other person is under treatment in hospital. Police said Vijay,16, Surendar, 21, and Bharath, 24, of Thiruverkadu had attended a birthday function at Koyambedu, and Bharath was riding the bike. They were heading towards Poonamallee when the accident occurred. Police suspect the youth were drunk.

Vijay died on the spot while Surendar succumbed to injuries in hospital. Police have registered a case and arrested Manohar, 40, the lorry driver. Police said the youth had theft cases pending against them at Thiruverkadu police station.

In another accident, a container lorry from Perungalathur was heading to Harbour when it toppled near Tambaram. Driver Gopal escaped. None was injured. The container was carrying empty juice bottles to Chennai harbour. A probe is on.

chennai road accident road safety

