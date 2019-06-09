‘Fossil fuel courses to be more relevant than petroleum engineering in India’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If a country has to grow, it has to be a power-surplus nation, said U Kamachi Mudali, chairman and executive, Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai, here on Saturday. Delivering the graduation day address at the eighth graduation day ceremony of Sai Ram Institute of Technology, he said, “Pressurised heavy water, fast breeder reactor technology and producing energy for Thorium are some ways to produce energy and for that to happen, the country needs better engineers.”

In high praise of the Make in India initiative by the central government, he urged the students to become entrepreneurs by developing skills in code, application, and protocol development. Chief Executive Officer of Sairam Institutions, Sai Prakash Leo Muthu said there is a huge demand in the power sector. “By 2030, more than petroleum engineering, courses on fossil fuel would become relevant,” he said. “Learn to get authentic news,” said the CEO, urging students to read newspapers.

A total of 690 students including 60 Anna University rank-holders received their Engineering degrees. All the Engineering departments of the college saw a pass percentage of more than 90 with Mechanical Engineering being the highest at 96.4 per cent.