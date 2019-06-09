Home Cities Chennai

Madras HC tells police to file detailed report on Cuddalore murder probe

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim order on a plea by the girl’s father Sundaramurthy for a CB-CID probe. 

Published: 09th June 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police concerned to file a detailed report on the status of investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old college student at Cuddalore, allegedly by her boyfriend, last month.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim order on a plea by the girl’s father Sundaramurthy for a CB-CID probe. 

Petitioner also alleged that the inspector of Karuveppilankurichi station has started a negative campaign against his daughter. He submitted that on May 8,  his daughter was lying in a pool of blood in his house and he saw someone running away.  

A Akash (19) of Periyalaiyur was nabbed by police the next day. During interrogation, he had confessed to the crime and a video containing it was widely circulated on social media.
Alleging that from the beginning the inspector failed to proceed with the case as per law, the petitioner said that every step of investigation is revealed by the inspector to social media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Cuddalore murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp