Madras HC tells police to file detailed report on Cuddalore murder probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police concerned to file a detailed report on the status of investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old college student at Cuddalore, allegedly by her boyfriend, last month.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the interim order on a plea by the girl’s father Sundaramurthy for a CB-CID probe.

Petitioner also alleged that the inspector of Karuveppilankurichi station has started a negative campaign against his daughter. He submitted that on May 8, his daughter was lying in a pool of blood in his house and he saw someone running away.

A Akash (19) of Periyalaiyur was nabbed by police the next day. During interrogation, he had confessed to the crime and a video containing it was widely circulated on social media.

Alleging that from the beginning the inspector failed to proceed with the case as per law, the petitioner said that every step of investigation is revealed by the inspector to social media.