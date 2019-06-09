Home Cities Chennai

Myanmar Air Force pilots among 52 Flying Instructors’ School graduates

The valedictory of the 146th Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) was held here on Friday.

CHENNAI: The valedictory of the 146th Qualified Flying Instructors Course (QFIC) was held here on Friday. A total of 52 officers, including 42 of the Indian Air Force, two from Indian Army, five from Indian Navy, one from Indian Coast Guard and two officers from Myanmar Air Force, graduated the course.

The pilots who achieved distinction in flying and ground subjects, were awarded trophies.
In his convocational address, chief guest Air Marshal Rajesh Kumar stressed on the invaluable role played by the Flying Instructors’ School in training the Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) who are instrumental in producing pilots who meet the desired standards for their organization.

Recalling his own experience as a flying instructor and as a staff at the Flying Instructors’ School (FIS), he exhorted them to carry forward their rich learning experiences at FIS and apply this knowledge effectively. 

He urged them to inculcate the highest standards of mental and physical discipline amongst their trainees, in true traditions of the Indian Air Force. These QFIs would thereafter carry the responsibility of guiding newly inducted trainee pilots in consonance with the long term vision of the Indian Air Force, said a press release. Air Commodore MS Awana was the Chief Host. Group Captain AN Karulkar, Commanding Officer of the Flying Instructors’ School, under whose supervision all the training is done, summed up the achievements of the course.

The FIS, based at Air Force Station Tambaram, is a unique institution that has established a niche for itself in the field of aviation training. It has rich experience of more than 60 years as an established unit of the IAF. 

The QFIC is a gruelling 25-week package. It encompasses nine phases of flying training and over 190 hours of ground training. 

The valedictory function marked the culmination of the efforts of the trainees and staff of FIS. Graduates of the Course were awarded the coveted symbol of ‘Qualified Flying Instructor’ which they can now wear proudly on their uniforms.

