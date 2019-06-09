Home Cities Chennai

Now, get driving licence in an hour after picture is clicked

Smart card driving licences will be issued faster in the State with the transport department having decided to issue the same, within an hour after the photograph is clicked at RTOs. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Smart card driving licences will be issued faster in the State with the transport department having decided to issue the same, within an hour after the photograph is clicked at RTOs. 

Besides cutting the turnaround time for issuing the driving licence (DL), to two to three days from the existing seven days, the move is expected to eliminate the interference of touts and driving school agents at the transport offices, who presently collect the driving licence of applicants. 

“Soon after passing the driving test and submitting the other relevant documents, the applicants have to get their photographs clicked at the RTO office. They will be issued smart card driving licence within an hour. This process will be same for all categories of driving licences,” Transport commissioner C Samayamoorthy told Express on Saturday. He added that applicants will be able to access all the services online without support of any agents.  

So far, it takes about two to three days for DL applicants to receive the smart cards after taking photographs at RTOs. The transport department accepts applications for driving licences only through the upgraded software (https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/). 

Official sources said all the RTO offices in the State have been upgraded with the required infrastructure to issue smart card DLs. The process of instant issuance of DLs has already been introduced in Chennai South (Thiruvanmiyur) and Poonamallee RTO offices and the same is being extended to all the RTO’s. 

The 86 RTO offices and 52 unit offices in the State handle over 9,500 applicants a day, out of which 5,500 are learners licence applicants and over 3,800 to 4,500, permanent licence applicants. 

