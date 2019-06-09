Home Cities Chennai

Theatres seek clarity on 24x7 business order

If it does hold good, then TN theatres can schedule as many shows as possible in a day, and the consumers need not be restricted by certain show timings.

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government passing an order allowing shops and other establishments to remain open for 24 hours, the Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association has now sought a clarification from the government on whether the order holds good for multiplexes and standalone movie theatres.

The president of Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association, Tiruppur M Subramaniam, says that there is no clarity whatsoever in the issue. “We are hearing that commercial establishments should have a minimum of 10 workers available round the clock for them to be eligible for the 24x7 concession. I am not sure how many B and C theatres can afford to run the theatre with that many employees throughout the day,” he said.

