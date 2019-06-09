Theatres seek clarity on 24x7 business order

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government passing an order allowing shops and other establishments to remain open for 24 hours, the Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association has now sought a clarification from the government on whether the order holds good for multiplexes and standalone movie theatres.

If it does hold good, then TN theatres can schedule as many shows as possible in a day, and the consumers need not be restricted by certain show timings.

The president of Tamil Nadu Exhibitors Association, Tiruppur M Subramaniam, says that there is no clarity whatsoever in the issue. “We are hearing that commercial establishments should have a minimum of 10 workers available round the clock for them to be eligible for the 24x7 concession. I am not sure how many B and C theatres can afford to run the theatre with that many employees throughout the day,” he said.