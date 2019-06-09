Thrown off bike, pillion rider falls from bridge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old boy riding pillion with his father on a two-wheeler, sustained severe injuries after he fell from a bridge at Poonamallee on Saturday afternoon.

Police said Chandrasekar of Otteri tried to avoid hitting a lorry and came to the left when the bike skidded and his son- Sai Santhosh was thrown off and fell on to the service lane. Chandrasekhar fell on the bridge.

The two were on their way to a relative’s wedding at Poonamallee. Passers-by rushed them to a private hospital at Porur.

Chandrasekar works with a private company and Sai Santhosh is to join college. Traffic was disrupted for over 45 minutes because of the accident. A case has been registered and investigations are on.