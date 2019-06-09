Home Cities Chennai

Thrown off bike, pillion rider falls from bridge

An 18-year-old boy riding pillion with his father on a two wheeler, sustained severe injuries after he fell from a bridge at Poonamallee on Saturday afternoon. 

Published: 09th June 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

The spot where the boy was thrown off bridge at Poonamallee on Saturday | Karthik

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old boy riding pillion with his father on a two-wheeler, sustained severe injuries after he fell from a bridge at Poonamallee on Saturday afternoon. 

Police said Chandrasekar of Otteri tried to avoid hitting a lorry and came to the left when the bike skidded and his son- Sai Santhosh was thrown off and fell on to the service lane. Chandrasekhar fell on the bridge. 
The two were on their way to a relative’s wedding at Poonamallee. Passers-by rushed them to a private hospital at Porur.  

Chandrasekar works with a private company and Sai Santhosh is to join college. Traffic was disrupted for over 45 minutes because of the accident. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp