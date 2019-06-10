Home Cities Chennai

Customs officer among 5 held for bid to smuggle gold

Efforts are underway to trace the receiver, a resident of Chennai, who is currently absconding.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized over 23 kg of foreign marked gold bars from a smuggling syndicate in Chennai and arrested five persons including a Customs officer posted at the Anna International Airport here, according to an official release. 

Acting on a tip-off, the officials intercepted four passengers, who had arrived at the airport from Singapore and Malaysia, with about 12.95 kg of gold bars, and also apprehended the customs officer waiting to receive the gold from them on behalf of a receiver in Chennai. The official also allowed the passengers to come out undetected, said the release. 

A quick search at the receiver’s residence and that of a near relative resulted in the seizure of further 10.2 kg of smuggled gold as well as `24.43 lakh in cash. Moreover,  in a search conducted at a grey market shop owned by the receiver, DRI officers recovered 48 drones (restricted for import) valued at about ` 23 lakh and several high-end cameras and accessories. 
The passengers intercepted at the airport were also carrying high-valued cameras and camera accessories meant for the same receiver.  

The four passengers and the Customs officer admitted to their involvement in the smuggling of gold and other goods on several occasions and they were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act and remanded in judicial custody. 
