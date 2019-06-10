DMK students wing plans protest to scrap NEET

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The students wing of DMK has planned a protest to highlight demand to scrap NEET and free bus passes for students. A consultative meeting is to be held on June 15 to decide the date of the protest, in which State joint secretaries and deputy secretaries are to participate. EVMP Ezhilarasan, MLA and State secretary of the wing, told Express that students of the State are facing various threats. Already they are finding it difficult to cope with the existing heavy syllabus.

The Central government is making efforts to implement a three-language formula in the name of new education policy. Besides, this year three students of Tamil Nadu have committed suicide as they failed to clear NEET. The State government should take decisive steps to get the President’s assent for the ordinances seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET. The Anna Centenary Library which was constructed when DMK was in power, is in a state of neglect, he said.