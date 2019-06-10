Former Tamil Nadu Ranji cricketer Prabhakar Rao passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Ranji cricketer U Prabhakar Rao (84) passed away on Sunday. Rao was an outstanding cricketer who narrowly missed out playing for the country. He occupied various positions in TNCA. He held the posts of secretary, treasurer, vice president in his long tenure as administrator. He was also chairman of the State selection committee and also held the post of Director of TNCA Academy. “He was one of the senior most and respected members of the TNCA. The TNCA recalls his exemplary service rendered to the association and to the game of cricket. The TNCA sends it deepest condolence to the family members of the departed soul,’’ said RI Palani, joint secretary of the TNCA.

The funeral will be held June 10. The family can be contacted at 11, Ganapthy Colony 2nd street, Gopalapuram, Chennai 26.

U Prabhakar Rao

Swaminathan shines

R Swaminathan’s 7 for 12 came in handy for Kancheepuram to defeat Thanjavur by ten wickets in the TNCA inter-districts Under-16 tournament for PR Thevar trophy.

Brief scores: Tiruchirapalli 72 in 42.4 ovs (G Gokul Dharinesh 3/16) lost to Tirupur 73/0 in 16 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 37 n.o); Kanyakumari 138 in 48 ovs (SR Athul Jaishankar 3/28) lost to Thiruvallur 142/3 in 22.1 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 64 n.o, Ragav R Nair 33); Thanjavur 40 in 22.1 ovs (R Swaminathan 7/12) lost to Kancheepuram 42 for no loss in 7.3 ovs; Madurai 207/8 in 50 ovs (S Sivadevan 68, K Wafar 100, K Sibiyenthal 4/21) lost to Coimbatore 211/6 in 48 ovs (S Harjith 80, K Sibiyenthal 49, K Wafar 3/28); Pondicherry 169/8 in 50 ovs (B Pragathiswaran 37, C Parthasarathy 40, B Riyashkhan 4/38) lost to Sivagangai 172/6 in 40.3 ovs (K Sri Bharath 64); Tiruvannamalai 249/8 in 50 ovs (M Karthikeyan 62, P Lokesh 34) bt Thoothukudi 144 in 36 ovs (M Madhavan 42, B Vignaprakash 3/28, J Jai Simha 3/38); Erode 181 in 50 ovs (M Kamalesh 33, M Hariharan 32, LS Sri Hari Raj 49) bt Pudukottai 117 in 48.5 ovs (S Veerapathiran 33, KL Abhinav Seshadri 3/20, KS Vinu Kumar 3/11); Villupuram 181/7 in 50 ovs (S Mohamed Ibrahim 43, C Liadhar Micon 4/46) bt Theni 175/9 in 50 ovs (M Rajesh 80, R Yeshwanth 3/22, N Ashok Kumar 3/38); Virudhunagar 173 in 46.2 ovs (M Karuppasamy 47, V Vinoth Kumar 3/30, J Reney 4/8) lost to Nagapattinam 174/8 in 43.5 ovs (J Reney 30, S Abinash 40 n.o, S Sakthivel 4/29); Tirunelveli 177 in 40.1 ovs (AP Pragadeesh 34, V Arjun Bharathy 3/28) bt Dharmapuri 105/7 in 50 ovs (V Arjun Bharathy 30); Krishnagiri 332/8 in 50 ovs (J Vishal Dharsha 144, MA Ajay Srivarsan 53, VP Diran 30, K Kishore 3/65) bt Tiruvarur 60 in 17.3 ovs (VP Diran 5/25, DP Krupanandha 5/33).

Cricket camp

Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation is conducting a nine-month cricket coaching camp at the St Bede’s grounds from June 2019 to February 2020. It is open for boys from the age group of six to 19 years. The enrolment forms are available at St Bede’s ground.

For details, call: 9840070486 /9841227966