Police aspirant serves healthy drinks to Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the clock strikes 9 am, 27-year-old Silambarasan begins arranging fruits on his pushcart near Gengu Reddy subway to start his juice business. His customers at that time, a young girl, an auto driver and three men dressed in crisp formal attire, all order the same item — Silambarasan’s special aloe vera juice.

Started three months ago, the juice cart became an instant hit in the area for the aloe vera juice priced at Rs 25. As Silambarasan hands out the juice, he also spreads awareness on the health benefits of this succulent and encourages people to prepare it at their homes.

“I completed class 12 in 2009 in Villupuram and was free for some time. A couple of years later, I started preparing for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) police constable examination and missed the seat by a mark. I came to Chennai in 2014 in search of a job and attempted it again, and even then, I missed the seat by a few marks. I wanted to do something while I was again preparing for the exam,” he says.

In 2016, Silambarasan took up the job of a cashier in a popular juice chain. “They had juices of the fruits I had not even heard of and in colours I had never seen. Everything was priced at least `120 and people were ready to spend that much on a glass of juice. That is when I realised, it would be useful to set up a shop of my own with indigenous fruits, and educate people on its benefits,” he says.

In February, his idea came to fruition and he set up the cart. “Aloe vera is full of anti-oxidants and I used to drink it at home. So, I decided to sell that. It is available in very few places in Chennai and most of them are priced high. The public will only try something new if it is affordable, so I kept the price low. This is especially good for summer, since this is when the body is prone to infections,” he adds.

His idea of sharing the health benefits of aloe vera has fetched him many customers. Now, there are loyal clients who come and drink the juice every day. Silambarasan serves the drink from 9 am to 5 pm, from Monday to Saturday. As we take a sip of the healthy juice, we realise that it does not taste bitter. Coupled with chilled buttermilk and a dash of lime, the juice makes for a perfect summer drink.

While his day starts with visiting Koyambedu market to buy aloe vera and other fruits, his evenings are reserved for preparing for the upcoming police examination on July 14. “The response for the aloe vera juice is so overwhelming that we have couples in the evening who drink it out of one glass with two straws,” he says.