Rash driving keeps claiming lives: Three killed over the weekend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been three days since the city police introduced an app to keep tabs on traffic violators, but incidents of rash driving continue to put lives at risk. Over the weekend, three people lost their lives in two separate accidents. Four others were injured.

In the first incident, Chandilyan (36) of Kodungaiyur had gone to Moolakadai with his daughter Lakshaya (7) on Saturday. “They were returning after shopping. To avoid taking a U-turn, Chandilyan was driving on the wrong side of the one-way road,” said a police officer.

When they were under the bridge at Moolakadai on GNT Road, another bike hit their vehicle and all three fell down. While Chandilyan and Lakshaya were rushed to the hospital, the other rider fled with his bike. Lakshaya was declared dead on arrival and her body was sent to the Stanley GH for autopsy. Madhavaram police is searching for the other motorist.

In another accident, a man and his co-worker at a toll plaza were run over by a speeding lorry near Manjambakkam junction on Sunday.

Police said M John Jebaraj (21) of Balakrishna Nagar at Chinna Mathur was working at the Manjampakkam toll plaza near Madhavaram. He had borrowed his friend’s bike and planned to go home after dropping his colleague Sornarani (21) at her house.

“When they were near the Manjambakkam junction, a speeding lorry knocked down the bike and ran over the duo who were waiting to take a U-turn,” said a police officer. The lorry driver absconded. Madhavaram police registered a case and investigations are on.

Four injured

In yet another incident, four riders were knocked down by a speeding car at Selaiyur on Saturday. A CCTV footage showed the car ramming the barricade and hitting two bikes.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the victims lodged a complaint. The accident happened at the Camp Road-Mappedu Road junction around 12 noon, said a police officer.

“While others were driving slowly past the barricades, a car ran amok and hit it. But it did not come to a halt and mowed down two bikes. The drivers and the pillion riders were thrown away to a distance of 20 to 40 metres,” said a traffic police officer.

The injured were identified as Gladson (18) and Vikram (18) from Selaiyur, first-year engineering students and Arumugam (45) and his wife Shanthi (41) from Mappedu.

Police said Gladson, who was driving one of the bikes suffered grievous injuries while Vikram escaped with scratches. Similarly, Arumugam escaped without injuries while his wife Shanthi was grievously injured.

The bike riders had not worn helmets and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The traffic police collected CCTV footage and identified the car driver as Varadhan (54). Chromepet police booked him under Section 338 IPC (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and are investigating.