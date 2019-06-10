Stitching sentiments for 30 years

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever had to get rid of a pair of pants because you’ve outgrown or a shirt that’s close to your heart because of a missing button? Fret not. Re-stitch Point at Mylapore has garnered patrons for its reputation in alteration services. Whether it’s a torn pocket or flat collar, they’ll stitch up your threads of joy.

Measuring happiness

What started out as a 40 sq ft outlet, 30 years back, at Royapettah has expanded into a 400 sq ft unit. The owner, N Murugadass, envisioned the concept by focussing only on alterations, especially at a time when tailoring was a flourishing business. Talking about his ancestral occupation, he says, “I’m a bank employee but couldn’t give up on my family business. I pursued this as a part-time job from 4 pm. My brothers have tailoring units across the city but I only take care of adjustments. I used to manage single-handedly, but now have a team of 13 working under me. My wife, M Sasikala, takes care of the business and I supervise it once a while.”

The orders are prioritised

based on the need and urgency

 Deepika Nagaraj

Esterwhile celebrities like actor Cho Ramaswamy, Janagaraj, KR Vijaya, and Sripriya have been his regular clients. “That was a time when there was a shortage of labour. It wasn’t easy to talk to gather manpower. Now things have evolved for the better. I stitched blouses for two years. I couldn’t earn the satisfaction of my customers. So, I discontinued. We focussed on alteration of pants, shirts, safaris and suits for a while. Women gave their saris, blouses, and salwars. Hip alteration in pant is our specialty. We don’t hesitate to fix a hole or worn-out belt loop. This is the reason why people still come to us. Altering dresses with heavy work is a challenge. But as long as there are clothes, the business will go on,” shares Murugadass.

For the perfect fit

We stopped by the shop to find experienced tailors meticulously jotting down measurements and date of delivery on their note pads. Piles of clothes are mound on stands. We make our way through to meet Valliammal, who is attending to clients. She’s been working here for 15 years now. “Schools have re-opened and we have so many uniforms to alter. We note down the instructions but rarely mistakes are bound to occur. Our clients even come from the US and Switzerland. It takes a maximum of four days to give the final product,” she says. It’s become common to call people who want to alter and give their clothes a longer shelf life, old fashioned. “I had a customer who was mourning her brother’s death. She wanted to convert his pant to her size and wear it in his memory. It was challenging, considering the built and measurement. But we did it. These small changes make a big impact on many lives,” says Valli.

Unlike showrooms, this shop does not have brand specifications. “I couldn’t fix Cho sir’s safari suit and informed it to his manager. After a day, the man himself showed up at the store, assured that I would do the job. I wonder what worked, I fixed the problem. They’re big people but very down-to-earth. Janagaraj sir once came to give his son’s clothes for alteration. He was wearing a helmet and I couldn’t recognise him. He disclosed his identity and laughed at it even the last time we met,” reminisces Amjeth Kham, who’s been working for 25 years in the shop. The garments can be altered with patchworks and extended to different lengths based on requirements.

More power to Murugadass and his ilk who keep our sentiments and memories stitched forever.

The store is located at Luz Corner, Mylapore.