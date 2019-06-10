Home Cities Chennai

Text messaging made error-free, easy for the visually challenged 

In a bid to provide the visually challenged a convenient solution for typing, K4 keyboard, a comprehensive keyboard software that enables fast typing was launched on Saturday.

Published: 10th June 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The app was launched in the city on Saturday  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide the visually challenged a convenient solution for typing, K4 keyboard, a comprehensive keyboard software that enables fast typing was launched on Saturday. The brainchild of former professor of Anna University V Krishnamoorthy, the software includes emojis, symbols, subscript and superscript among other features.

“Currently, when a visually challenged person inputs text in touch screen phones, the voice over is kept on to tell which key is being pressed. The letters are typed one after the other. As the keys are small here, it takes a lot of time for input and there is room for error,” said Krishnamoorthy.
K4 Keyboard has just four keys, arranged in a 2*2 grid, and numbered one to four. The keyboard occupies the lower half of the phone screen, so each key is more than one inch wide and the error in touching the required key is almost nil.

Explaining how it works, he said, “Each digit, letter and frequently-used symbols are given specific swipes. They are carefully chosen to be horizontal and vertical to avoid confusion. We have 336 such swipes, giving ample space for letters of any language.” It has a practice mode, where users can learn the swipes on their own. 

Currently, 13 languages are available in the keyboard including English, Tamil, French, German and Arabic. One of the major advantages is that the keyboard comes with a unicode for emojis. “Usually, when somebody sends us an emoji, we do not know what it is, because there is no voice over for it. But, in this keyboard, the unicode is read out, like thumbs up or wink. So, now we can both send and receive a smiley,” said V Sivaraman, associate professor, Presidency College, who is visually challenged.
The demo version of K4 is available on PlayStore. Krishnamoorthy’s ultimate aim is to eliminate the need for scribes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp