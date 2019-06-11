A milky way to health

SP Kirthana By

CHENNAI: Milk is vital for both physical and mental growth. It is a nutrient-rich liquid extracted from farm animals. One cup (250 ml) of 2% fat cow’s milk contains 285 mg of calcium, which represents 22% to 29% of the daily recommended intake (DRI) of calcium for an adult. “According to Recommended Dietary Allowance ICMR 2010, a human needs 1,000 mg to 1,200 mg of calcium per day which can be received from two or three glasses of milk,” says Coimbatore-based dietician Pradeepa DS.

Milk is a rich source of protein, providing approximately one gram in 240 ml. It contains whey proteins that can decrease blood pressure and stress. It is also excellent for growth of muscles. “Milk is good for people across age groups. A few people avoid milk fearing weight gain. But, it is not true. It is a must for bone health. It is better to consume milk without sugar,” she says, adding that one should have at least two glasses of milk, preferably cow’s milk, twice a day.

Having milk after a meal or immediately before going to bed will lead to weight gain. It is always advised to drink a cup of milk one hour before going to bed. Milk is high in B12 and calcium. Dairy products are a good source of phosphorus, an essential mineral for the body.

“Diabetics can also consume milk. People who are lactose intolerant can have coconut milk or badam milk,” she says.The by-products of milk include buttermilk, cheese, curd, ghee, paneer and yoghurt. “Ghee and paneer are good for a healthy living. Consuming cheese in limited quantity is recommended,” she says.

SAFFRON RICE KHEER

By chef Kanchan J Valecha

Ingredients

Ghee: 2 tsp, Basmati rice: ¼ cup (pre-soaked and drained), Warm milk: 4 cups, Mawa: 100 g, Cane sugar: 7 tbsp, Cardamom: 2-3 (crushed), A pinch of saffron strands, Sliced assorted nuts (almond and pista), Rose water: 2 tsp, Dried rose petals: 1 tbsp

Method

Soak saffron in one tablespoon of warm milk and keep aside.

Heat a heavy bottomed non-stick pan and add ghee. Stir in the drained rice for a minute on medium heat. Slowly, add warm milk and let it boil. Stir occasionally.

The milk will start thickening and reducing. Now, add sugar, cardamom powder and saffron milk. Cook for another 10 minutes. Simmer and add mawa. Mash some rice with the back of the spoon if desired.

Add chopped nuts. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with nuts, kesar, rose water

and rose petals.

SINDHI DAL CERA

By chef Kanchan

J Valecha

Ingredients

Yellow moong dal: 1 cup (soaked overnight), Ghee: 1 cup, Full cream milk: 1l, Water: ½ cup, Sugar: ½ cup, Saffron strands: 3-4 soaked in warm milk, Cardamom powder: ½ tsp, Almonds: 9-10 (peeled and finely sliced)

Method

Wash the moong dal and soak it overnight. Then, blend the dal into a coarse paste.

Transfer the paste to a wok. Add ghee and heat it. Roast the dal for about 30-35 minutes on low-medium flame. Stir continuously.

When the dal turns golden brown colour, add water and milk and bring to a boil. Once it becomes thick, add sugar, finely-sliced almonds and cardamom. Mix well.

Add saffron strands and the stir the mixture continuously on medium flame until the

halwa thickens. Garnish almond shavings and serve.

SAVORY SWISS ROLL

By chef Kalaimathi Rajesh

Ingredients

Coconut oil: 60 ml, Wheat flour: 50 g, Milk: 2 cups, Cornflour: 10 g, Crushed garlic: 3, Green chilli: 1 (finely chopped), Salt: 5 g, Eggs: 4, Coriander: 10 g (chopped)

Method

Heat coconut oil, add garlic, chilli and coriander. Mix for a few seconds. Remove pan from heat and mix in the flour.

Put the pan on low flame and gradually add milk. Stir constantly till it comes to a sauce consistency.

Beat egg yolks and egg whites separately. Add little salt while beating egg whites. Gently fold beaten yolks and whites alternatively into the thick sauce.

Line a greased swiss roll baking tray with baking paper and spray. Spread batter evenly. Bake at 160ºC for 20 minutes. Cool it and de-mould.

Take another baking sheet, sprinkle sesame seeds and transfer the roll cake onto it.

Then, roll it with baking sheet and keep aside.

For the filling, spread garlic chutney and then mix vegetable masala (For garlic chutney, grind fresh garlic with dry red chilli and salt. For the masala, boil vegetables with salt and turmeric. Heat oil, saute onion, curry masala, boiled vegetables and cook)

Unroll them and spread filling and roll. Cut into slices and serve.

KULFI INSIDE MANGOES

By chef Kalaimathi Rajesh

Ingredients

Full cream milk: 1, Sugar: 1/4 cup, Almonds and pistachios: 10 each, Saffron milk: 2 tbsp, Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

Method

Boil milk. Add sugar and mix. Simmer for five minutes or till the milk thickens completely.

Add chopped pistachios, saffron milk and cardamom powder, and mix. Simmer for five minutes. Leave it to cool.

Cut a thin slice on the extreme edge of the mango. Insert a knife and pull the seed out. Fill it with milk.

Freeze the mango for about eight to 10 hours or until completely set. Cut it and serve.