A week after viral video, mobile snatchers arrested in Chennai

 A week after the CCTV footage of a man being dragged while trying to pull down a pillion rider, who snatched his mobile phone at Teynampet had gone viral, three men were arrested.

Published: 11th June 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after the CCTV footage of a man being dragged while trying to pull down a pillion rider, who snatched his mobile phone at Teynampet had gone viral, three men were arrested. On June 2, Saravanan, a manager in a private company, was walking on the TTK Road.

“Two men on a bike snatched his phone and when they tried to escape, Saravanan held on to the pillion rider and was dragged for a few metres. In the ensuing melee, the three men fell down,” said a police officer. 

The CCTV footage shows the rider losing control and ramming into the pavement. Both the suspects managed to escape on the day.

On Monday, the police arrested Kishore (22), Palani (22) and their associate Manikandan alias Vandumani (23) from PNK Garden in Mylapore. Police said the gang had snatched eight mobile phones over the last two months.

