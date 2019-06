Chennai Flying Gravity bags title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Flying Gravity defeated Trichy Blasters 3-1 in the finals of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League held here on Sunday. Siddhanth Gupta (junior boys), Manikandan-Gnanadha duo and the pair of Arjun Krishnan and Gobinath (men’s doubles) emerged victorious for the Chennai side.

Results: Chennai Flying Gravity bt Trichy Blasters 3-1 (Junior Boys: Siddhanth Gupta (Chennai Flying Gravity) bt Anirudh (Trichy Blasters) 15-9, 15-11; Men’s singles: R Manikandan (Trichy Blasters) bt Ruban Kumar (Chennai Flying Gravity) 15-9, 15-12; Men’s doubles: Arjun Krishnan/Gobinath (Chennai Flying Gravity) bt Vishal/Ganeshram (Trichy Blasters) 15-5, 15-10; Mixed doubles: Manikandan / Gnanadha (Chennai Flying Gravity) bt Nazeer Khan/Poornima (Trichy Blasters) 10-15, 15-13, 15-12).