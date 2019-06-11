Deconstructing the bridal blouse

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For years, brides have been sporting the same look with the same kinds of blouse and drape. One of the main reasons Kanjivaram silk saris have stood the test of time is their adaptability to the changing needs and moods. Once brides start making use of this and tweak their look a little, each one of them will look different and make a style statement of their own,” said Sonal Daga, a Chennai-born stylist who has been in the business of blouses and bespoke design for close to fifteen years. CE caught up with the designer at Kanakavalli in Chetpet to get a few tips on how brides can tweak their look this wedding season.

“Firstly, a well-fitted blouse gives the body a better shape and defines the look of the garment. For this, it is imperative to study your body shape so that you can make the right choice on fit, cut, colour and style for a perfect-looking blouse. If you have a lovely, smooth back, opt for a deep cut. If you have an enviable decolletage then you can play with a number of necklines, but most importantly choose a pattern that makes you look and feel fabulous,” she said.

Sonal further added that the cuts of the blouses are what can be experimented with. “Peplum, mid-length and long jacket blouses are a few blouse styles that can be incorporated with Kanjivaram saris. Also, one can use beads, sequins, Chinese kundan or even attach the traditional kasumaalai to their blouses, to give it an edge.” Most importantly, the drape makes a big difference.

For example, for peplum cut, the drape must be a little low for the whole style to look elegant, or you could flaunt your exquisite and elaborate pallu at the front, or drape the lower half like a dhoti and the upper half into pleats — there is no dearth of creativity when it comes to styling silk saris.

“One thing that most people do not pay attention to is lingerie, which actually plays a pivotal role. A padded, T-shirt bra is a great option to make the silhouette look good. It structures the blouse and the body,” she suggested.

While current trends in sari blouses encourage colour blocking and clashing, it is important to choose a hue that suits both the sari and your temperament. Start your blouse collection with a classic black, cream and a dressy gold. Opt for natural fabrics as the blouse is cut close to the body. Our stunning handloom weaves are best suited to our complexions and climate. Concluding our chat with a tip, Sonal said, “To get the most of your blouse, choose a pattern that you could wear with ethnic skirts and palazzos.”