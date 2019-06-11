Home Cities Chennai

Deconstructing the bridal blouse

For years, brides have been sporting the same look with the same kinds of blouse and drape.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sonal Daga has been in the business of blouses and bespoke design for close to fifteen years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For years, brides have been sporting the same look with the same kinds of blouse and drape. One of the main reasons Kanjivaram silk saris have stood the test of time is their adaptability to the changing needs and moods. Once brides start making use of this and tweak their look a little, each one of them will look different and make a style statement of their own,” said Sonal Daga, a Chennai-born stylist who has been in the business of blouses and bespoke design for close to fifteen years. CE caught up with the designer at Kanakavalli in Chetpet to get a few tips on how brides can tweak their look this wedding season.

“Firstly, a well-fitted blouse gives the body a better shape and defines the look of the garment. For this, it is imperative to study your body shape so that you can make the right choice on fit, cut, colour and style for a perfect-looking blouse. If you have a lovely, smooth back, opt for a deep cut. If you have an enviable decolletage then you can play with a number of necklines, but most importantly choose a pattern that makes you look and feel fabulous,” she said.

Sonal further added that the cuts of the blouses are what can be experimented with. “Peplum, mid-length and long jacket blouses are a few blouse styles that can be incorporated with Kanjivaram saris. Also, one can use beads, sequins, Chinese kundan or even attach the traditional kasumaalai to their blouses, to give it an edge.” Most importantly, the drape makes a big difference.

For example, for peplum cut, the drape must be a little low for the whole style to look elegant, or you could flaunt your exquisite and elaborate pallu at the front, or drape the lower half like a dhoti and the upper half into pleats — there is no dearth of creativity when it comes to styling silk saris.

“One thing that most people do not pay attention to is lingerie, which actually plays a pivotal role. A padded, T-shirt bra is a great option to make the silhouette look good. It structures the blouse and the body,” she suggested.

While current trends in sari blouses encourage colour blocking and clashing, it is important to choose a hue that suits both the sari and your temperament. Start your blouse collection with a classic black, cream and a dressy gold. Opt for natural fabrics as the blouse is cut close to the body. Our stunning handloom weaves are best suited to our complexions and climate. Concluding our chat with a tip, Sonal said, “To get the most of your blouse, choose a pattern that you could wear with ethnic skirts and palazzos.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp