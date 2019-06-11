Home Cities Chennai

Justice K Chandru answers: Need help to get my daughter's Transfer Certificate

Many CBSE schools claim that their academic year starts even in April. This is not correct.

Published: 11th June 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

By Justice K Chandru
Express News Service

CHENNAI: My grand uncle, who died as a bachelor, left behind a will that a family property inherited by him should be shared equally among seven of his elder brothers. The will was probated in the Madras High Court. Most of the succeeding generation, like my father, are no longer alive. We learned from a lawyer engaged by us to partition the property that the registrar was of the opinion that we are not direct family of our grand uncle. Kindly advice how to proceed on having the property registered only as direct family.

— SAM
Since the property was obtained through a will which was probated and you have subsequently come into possession, there will be no difficulty in having an oral partition among the sharers. That oral partition which is subsequently reduced to writing can be registered with the registrar failing which you can have a partition suit filed among yourselves and get a decree from a competent civil court.

My daughter studied in one of the schools in Chennai. I transferred her to another school and I requested a TC. The school authorities asked me to send an e-mail to the principal and I did. I haven’t received any response. Now they are asking me to pay the fees for the first term of this year and only then they will give the TC. But, I have already paid the fees to the new school. Kindly advice.

— John
You can get the TC as a matter of right when you leave the school at the end of the academic year. Many CBSE schools claim that their academic year starts even in April which is not correct. You need not pay the fees for the ensuing year. The Madras High Court has ruled in K Nimmathi vs. State dated 18.5.2017, Madras High Court and directed as follows:-

“No school has any authority to deny the issuance of the transfer certificates and other documents, when the children opt to move to other schools. If at all there exists any legitimate claims against the parents, the School has to move the civil court for realizing the same, but the future of the children should not be held to ransom on this score.”If the school does not agree, either you can complain to the DEO of that area if it is a state board or to the assistant commissioner, CBSE School. Otherwise, you can move the High Court for a direction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justice K Chandru Transfer Certificate School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp