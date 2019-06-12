Boost your fertility with these foods

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 2018 study by Inito, a Bengaluru-based medical technology company, says 27.5 million couples in India are suffering from infertility and are actively seeking children. The study also points out that the number is estimated to rise by more than 10 per cent by 2020.

High levels of carbohydrates, especially refined carbohydrates, can affect the metabolic system of the body and can reduce fertility, say health experts. With rapid lifestyle changes, dietary habits, and erratic working hours, the incidence of infertility is rising at an alarming rate. But, not many know that minor lifestyle changes and making the right food choices can increase the chances of conceiving a baby. Dr Loganayaki, consultant in reproductive medicine, Surya Fertility Centre, Nungambakkam shares what to eat and what not to eat to boost fertility.

 Various researches suggest that a low-carb diet can increase the chances of conception by five times.

 Low Carbohydrate High Fat (LCHF) diet is recommended for fertility as it gives health to the gametes.

 Opt for food rich in fibre and low Glycemic index.

 Processed meats, canned and frozen foods can affect reproductive system in women and reduce egg quality.

 Avoid all bakery products with maida and sugar. Certain conditions like insulin resistance can cause poor egg quality and miscarriage.

 If you are trying to get pregnant, try avoiding fruits except avocado, lemon, guava, and amla. Some fruits, despite the health benefits, also tend to be fairly rich in carbohydrates, primarily the simple sugars, glucose and fructose.

 Excessive consumption of aerated drinks can hamper fertility in men and women.

 Take whole eggs (with the yolk) — they are a good source of lean protein. Couple it with lots of vegetables and greens.

 Avoid palm oil, refined oil, and groundnut oil.

 High-quality fats like ghee, gingelly oil, and coconut oil are crucial for the development of a baby's brain. Consuming such fats before conceiving, through pregnancy and after is extremely good.