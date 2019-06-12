Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, surrounding districts under grip of heat wave

While Southwest monsoon is bringing rainfall to Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore regions, Chennai and its neighbourhood are under the grip of a heat wave.

Published: 12th June 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Southwest monsoon is bringing rainfall to Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore regions, Chennai and its neighbourhood are under the grip of a heat wave.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Tuesday issued a heat wave warning for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Cuddalore districts. People have been advised to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm. Nungambakkam recorded a maximum of 40.9 degree Celsius, which is 4.2 degrees above normal, while Meenambakkam registered 41.5 degrees Celsius, which is again 4.2 degrees above normal.

The nighttime temperature was equally bad. Nungambakkam recorded 31.4 degrees, 4-degree departure from normal, while Meenambakkam recorded 29.6 degrees, a departure of 2.3 degrees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai Heat summer Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp