Chennai, surrounding districts under grip of heat wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While Southwest monsoon is bringing rainfall to Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore regions, Chennai and its neighbourhood are under the grip of a heat wave.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Tuesday issued a heat wave warning for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai and Cuddalore districts. People have been advised to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm. Nungambakkam recorded a maximum of 40.9 degree Celsius, which is 4.2 degrees above normal, while Meenambakkam registered 41.5 degrees Celsius, which is again 4.2 degrees above normal.

The nighttime temperature was equally bad. Nungambakkam recorded 31.4 degrees, 4-degree departure from normal, while Meenambakkam recorded 29.6 degrees, a departure of 2.3 degrees.