Coast Guard, Assam Rifles team up to share ‘philosophies and culture’

CHENNAI: To produce an unbeatable combination in conflict and humanitarian missions, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and India’s oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles (AR) came together to mark their first ever affiliation at a ceremony on board ICGS Shaurya on Tuesday.

VSR Murthy, Additional Director General, ICG told newspersons, “When you work closely you understand each other’s operational philosophies and culture. More importantly we develop a bond.”

‘’Over the years, Indian Coast Guard has attained the stature of the fourth largest coast guard in the world. We have multi-faceted responsibilities, not only in operations but we also get associated with various other organisations that will be useful for discharging our responsibilities to coastal security,’’ he said. A special cover for the occasion was released by R Anand, Postmaster-General, Chennai City Region. The ADG of ICG and AR Director General Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan exchanged mementos. Commander of Coast Guard Region East, Inspector-General S Paramesh was among those present.

On May 22 at Laitkor, Shillong, a ‘Charter of Affiliation’ was signed by the Director Generals of the Indian Coast Guard and Assam Rifles.

The objective is to promote bilateral cooperation between the ICG and AR in the field of exchanging information and personnel, build up camaraderie, utilise one another’s assets for training, sports, adventure, and understanding cultures and traditions, according to an official statement. Accordingly, a combat battalion of AR will soon be training onboard ICGS Shaurya and in due course of time, arrangements will be made for embarking the 3rd battalion of AR for Over-Seas Deployment (OSD) onboard ICG ships.

This affiliation will facilitate ICG and AR to interact more closely on professional and social platforms. “They will also be able to appreciate the working environment of Indian Coast Guard patrolling along the vast Indian coastline including the Exclusive Economic Zone which expends up to 200 nautical miles from the coast,’’ read the statement.

Chennai-based ICG ship Shaurya is an indigenously built 105m Offshore Patrol Vessel. Commissioned on August 12, 2017, the ship is manned by 10 officers and 100 sailors. The ship is capable of carrying a twin-engine light helicopter for operations at sea.

