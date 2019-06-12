Fine Star CA emerge champions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DT Chandrasekar’s unbeaten 47 propelled Fine Star CA to beat MAS CC by eight wickets in the final of the 10th Thiruvallur DCA Gopu Memorial T20 tournament. This is Fine Star CA’s fourth title triumph in a row.

Brief scores: MAS CC 104/7 in 20 ovs (A Deepak 31, G Gokul 3/13) lost to Fine Star CA 108/2 in 13.1 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 47 n.o, K Bharath Kumar 31).

Guru Nanak win

S Arun’s half-century (57) helped Guru Nanak college beat Korattur CC by 33 runs in the 50th YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Guru Nanak College 194/9 in 30 ovs (S Arun 57, D Anchit 60, S Ganesh 48) bt Korattur CC 161/9 in 30 ovs (Seshan Muthu 3/54). AVM Rajeswari 190/4 in 30 ovs (Aasrit 55, Shikeeswar 38) bt DSM Exim 175/8 in 30 ovs ( Mahadevan 56, Avinash 45). ICI RC 168/9 in 30 ovs (Kumar 55, Sethupathi 31, Shriram 3/29) lost to Design Tech 172/7 in 29.1 ovs (Mouli Raj 55, Anirudh 33, Kumar 3/38).

Sandeep shines

Riding on Sandeep Praveen Kumar’s 6 for 15, Kancheepuram defeated Madurai by five wickets in the TNCA inter-districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar trophy.

Brief scores: Madurai 90 in 34.5 ovs (Sandeep Praveen Kumar 6/15) lost to Kancheepuram 91/5 in 28.4 ovs (R Swaminathan 32 n.o.). Tirupur 250/3 in 50 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 35, S Karthic Kumar 74, V Nitin Pranaav 71, SJ Arun Kumar 52 n.o.) bt Kanyakumari 106 in 35.3 ovs (HN Mohamed Nafees 54 n.o, T Shree Hari 3/42, G Gokul Dharinesh 5/14). Thiruvallur 268/4 in 50 ovs (S Santhosh Kumar 123, Ragav R Nair 30, S Subash 68) bt Tiruchirapalli 125 in 42.3 ovs (RKT Shri Haran 40, P Arjun Thapa 3/18, SR Athul Jaishankar 3/18). Thanjavur 56 in 29.3 ovs (G Govinth 3/9, S Vinay 4/9) lost to Coimbatore 57/1 in 7.1 ovs (S Harjith 36 n.o.). Pondicherry 89 in 36.2 ovs (Y Marimuthu 3/22) lost to Thoothukudi 90/7 in 14.4 ovs (M Madhavan 35 n.o, S Harsha Varthanan 4/18). Erode 128 in 48 ovs (M Kamalesh 35, N Ashok Kumar 4/19, M Vinoth 3/27) lost to Villupuram 129/6 in 45.3 ovs (S Mohamed Ibrahim 53, M Vikram 36).

TNCA selection trials for women

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct an open selection trial to select players for the women’s league tournament and for the 2019-2020 domestic season at the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai on June 15. U-16 and U-19 girls should report at 7 am. Girls born on or after September 1, 2003 are eligible for the U-16 trials. Those born on or after September 1, 2000 can take part in the U-19 selection trials.

The TNCA will also conduct the state U-23 and senior probables selection trials on June 16. Players born on or after September 1, 1996 can register for the U-23 trials.

Players from the city and districts can collect the registration forms from the TNCA office on all working days. The filled forms can be submitted on the day of the selection trials.