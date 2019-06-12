Home Cities Chennai

Former chairman of Indian Bank gets 3-yr jail in fraud case

Former chairman and managing director of Indian Bank, M Gopalakrishnan and 16 others were convicted and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in a 1998 bank fraud case.

Published: 12th June 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former chairman and managing director of Indian Bank, M Gopalakrishnan and 16 others were convicted and sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in a 1998 bank fraud case.
The CBI eighth additional court on Tuesday was filled with people when judge A Thiruneelaprasad pronounced the order by convicting all the accused in the case for three years and imposing a total fine of Rs 11 lakh.

According to the prosecution, the case pertains to a total of 20 people and seven companies aided by M Gopalakrishnan, the then chairman of the Indian Bank, wherein borrowers-mostly small corporates and exporters from the State - were lent a sum of Rs 30 crore from six Indian Bank branches spanning across Chennai.

The seven companies- Ramraj Trading Co Pvt Ltd; Jaimatha Farm Dealers Pvt Ltd; Well Stores (Madras)Pvt Ltd; Indeco builders Pvt. Ltd; Sanjeevi Packaging and Abhinav Exmin Pvt Ltd, all borrowed funds by producing parcels of land as collateral and obtained `30 crore in all to construct a huge commercial complex near Kathipara in Guindy in 1996, said the charge sheet submitted by the CBI in the court. However, the money obtained was all funnelled to a (seventh) company named Sathyam Chemicals in collusion with the bank officials. In turn, the chemical company diverted the funds overseas, submitted the prosecution.

For two years, there was not a single activity in each of the accounts and the companies that obtained the loan, defaulted on the loan payments and declared as Non-Performing Asset by the bank, the prosecution submitted.

The CBI anti-corruption bureau that took up the case, filed a charge sheet in 1998 against 20 of them that included even the Chief General Manager, Zonal Manager and the Branch Manager of the bank. It is alleged that a total of eight officials in collusion with the companies, provided the loan. Judge A Thiruneelaprasad observed that the prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Bank M Gopalakrishnan Bank fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp